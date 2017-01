She said of the character: “There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her.

“In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring. “And also, she manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view.

“She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective; not swayed by fearmongering or scapegoating.