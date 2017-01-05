From Hermione to Belle, actress Emma Watson is the perfect star to voice a PSA about books.

The “Harry Potter” alum will soon be seen on the big screen in the live action “Beauty and the Beast” movie, and Disney is already putting her to work to narrate its “Magic of Storytelling” campaign video:

