From Hermione to Belle, actress Emma Watson is the perfect star to voice a PSA about books.

The “Harry Potter” alum will soon be seen on the big screen in the live action “Beauty and the Beast” movie, and Disney is already putting her to work to narrate its “Magic of Storytelling” campaign video: The PSA was released today in tandem with Disney/ABC’s announcement of its fifth annual Magic of Storytelling campaign, being held from now through March 31. Disney will donate up to one million books to First Book, a nonprofit that provides new books to educators and organizations serving children from low-income families.

According to ABC’s press release on the campaign, Disney book donations can be activated in these ways:

One for One Book Donation: Disney will donate one book to First Book for every eligible Disney book purchased at a Disney Store or participating retailer during that store’s participation window. (A list of eligible Disney books and participating retailers are available at mmagicofstorytelling.com.) Share a Shelfie: Disney will also give one book for every “shelfie” — a selfie photo with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf — shared on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling. Disney Story Central: Users of Disney’s digital reading platform can download digital books designed for parents and children to read together. Disney will donate one book to First Book for every book read in the app. Magic of Storytelling Sweepstakes: Consumers can enter to win a library of 400 Disney books for their school and a personal library for their home in the Magic of Storytelling Sweepstakes. For every sweepstakes entry, Disney will donate one book to First Book. To enter the sweepstakes and for more rules and information, visit magicofstorytelling.com. In-Store Events: Celebrate Disney Reads Day on February 4 at Disney Store, Barnes & Noble, and participating retailer locations nationwide. Families and fans can enjoy free family-friendly events like story time, coloring and activity sheets, and themed “shelfie” stations. A full list of participating Disney Store and retailer locations is available at magicofstorytelling.com.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” opens in theaters March 17.

