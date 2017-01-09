Emma Watson’s Belle wants adventure in the great wide somewhere in Disney’s new TV spot/trailer for “Beauty and the Beast.” Belle’s song is the focus of the new preview, which played during NBC’s 2017 Golden Globe Awards broadcast Sunday night.

Previous to the trailer, fans heard a very brief snippet of Watson singing, but this new video does not hide her voice at all. And her voice is G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S. Fangirling like a pro over here.

Watch the TV spot:

