Emma Watson’s Belle wants adventure in the great wide somewhere in Disney’s new TV spot/trailer for “Beauty and the Beast.” Belle’s song is the focus of the new preview, which played during NBC’s 2017 Golden Globe Awards broadcast Sunday night.

Previous to the trailer, fans heard a very brief snippet of Watson singing, but this new video does not hide her voice at all. And her voice is G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S. Fangirling like a pro over here.

Watch the TV spot: She wants so much more than they’ve got planned, but we’ll settle for more of whatever Watson and director Bill Condon have planned.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

“Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.”

And here’s the brand new poster:

#BeOurGuest and see an all-new look at Beauty and the Beast tonight during the #GoldenGlobes🌹 pic.twitter.com/tiRXZVyXDb — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 8, 2017

“Beauty and the Beast” opens in theaters March 17.

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.