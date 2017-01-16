It’s always difficult to accurately capture human likenesses in toy form, and that’s especially true for the new Belle doll that’s been released in conjunction with Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.” And unfortunately for Emma Watson, the plastic figurine doesn’t do the lovely actress any justice.

A doll collector noticed that something was off about the toy, and posted some pictures of the offending product on Flickr. Twitter users later picked up on the odd likeness, and took to the social media site to contemplate what went wrong. One dubbed it “terrifying,” while others thought it looked more like Justin Bieber, or even former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, than it does Watson.

This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/ZaWErWd7gu — NPOC (@nerdypoc) January 7, 2017

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0 — maryam (@seIinaivy) January 7, 2017

This doll looks like Jennifer Garner trying to disguise herself as Emma Watson in an episode of Alias. pic.twitter.com/c071qeSdXN — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) January 7, 2017

Why does this doll of Emma Watson as Belle look like Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/w3hc4zzrJf — deebornico (@inDEEannajones) January 8, 2017

Plot twist. Beauty IS the Beast. pic.twitter.com/bXGjhmczXa — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) January 7, 2017

It’s clear that the toymakers really did try their best to make the doll resemble Watson, and when viewed from the side, it looks like they kind of, sort of achieved their goal. But when looking at the doll head-on, there’s no denying that something just isn’t quite right about the figurine, and it mostly comes down to some pretty wonky proportions: The doll’s head is too thin, its face is too long, and its hairline is way, way too high (that forehead just goes on forever, doesn’t it?). It’s also pretty unsettling how her freckles completely stop well before her hairline (and aren’t present on the rest of her body, making them look more like a mistake than an intentional detail meant to mimic Watson’s own freckles).

We’re sure Disney doesn’t need any help selling movie tie-in merchandise, but it may want to rethink this particular uncanny valley item.

[via: Flickr, Twitter]