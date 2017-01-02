Councils will be among the key targets for Engie’s new integrated strategy, as it currently supplies or manages energy for only about half of the 15 local authorities with which it has other kinds of services contract.

Engie has recently signed a deal with Wakefield council that will see it introduce energy saving systems such as lighting controls across 500 council buildings and 100 schools, as well as providing them with conventional services.

Mr Petrie also highlighted “museums and corporate offices” as among other types of sites where Engie already provided services and was seeking to expand into energy.

Expertise in managing facilities made it easier for Engie to optimise energy usage, he said. “The energy efficiencies are not rocket science initiatives; it’s more the ability to a deliver a solution which is compatible with the usage of the customer.”

Although Engie would also look to start supplying electricity and gas to its services customers, this was not “indispensable” to the strategy. “We believe there is more value today in reducing energy than the supply of energy itself,” he said.

The demand for more comprehensive energy management reflected a series of wider changes in the energy sector including more localised power generation, greater use of digital technologies, pressure to reduce carbon emissions and the introduction of “demand side response” schemes, where companies can earn cash for cutting their usage to reduce the strain on the grid at peak times.

“It’s like the telecom industry: a few years ago that was more about landline rental. Now it’s a mix of broadband services and content, and I think we are going through a similar type of revolution in the energy industry,” he said.

Energy efficiency and management programmes could reduce a customer’s energy costs by about 10pc, while optimising energy purchasing to be on the lowest priced deals was only likely to save about 1pc, he said. “If there is more value to customers, there is more value to us.”