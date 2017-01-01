Mr Holmes, who works as a control systems engineer on the London Underground, completed his hundredth marathon on New Year’s Eve at Betteshanger Park in Deal, Kent, with a time of four-and-a-half hours.

He completed the milestone over the course of just over two-and-a-half years, often running two marathons every week and several 100-mile ultra marathons.

He said: “It’s pretty amazing, to be honest. I cannot believe I have actually done it.”

Mr Holmes’s various challenges have allowed him to raise more than £2,000 for Bloodwise in honour of family friend Paul Denton, 48, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014.