The Bushes also urged them to put their unique experiences of the past eight years to good use.

“Take all that you have seen, the people you have met, the lessons you have learned, and let that help guide you in making positive change. We have no doubt you will. Travelling with our parents taught us more than any class could,” they said.

One of the main challenges faced by the Obamas was protecting their daughters from the vitriol hurled at their father throughout the eight years in office.

Noting the “the unbelievable pressure” and “harsh criticism of your parents” that the girls had faced, the twins concluded: “As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we.”