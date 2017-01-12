Jean Arthuis, chairman of the European Parliament’s budgetary committee, said: “If there is a new Europe-wide tax, in each member state the national authorities will reduce the amount to be paid at the national level.”

The proposals were drawn up by a working group chaired by Mario Monti, the former Italian prime minister.

The working group was originally commissioned to look into EU budget reform in 2014, but its recommendations have acquired added urgency in the wake of the Brexit vote.

“There are very important changes that in our view are essential if Europe wants to be able to deliver those European public goods which really bring with them European added value, and is able to finance them in a transparent, modern and democratically accountable way,” Mr Monti said yesterday.

But the proposals have already run into opposition from Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

“There is no need at all for this,” Jens Spahn, the German deputy finance minister, told Handelsblatt newspaper. “It should not be about spending more money on the EU budget, but about making better use of the funds.”

EU officials emphasised that the new taxes are among a number of ideas put forward in the report, and are not yet a formal policy proposal.