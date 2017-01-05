Second, President Putin is underestimating the concern that Russian involvement in attacking the American electoral system has engendered across the American political spectrum, including on Capitol Hill. This week, we were treated to the unusual sight of Senator Amy Klobuchar, one of the chamber’s most liberal members, agreeing with two strong conservatives, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

What brought them together was concern over the Russian role in the American election. We can expect that the hearings later this week, under Senator McCain’s leadership, will be designed to send a strong message of condemnation of Russian behavior.

But Washington is not Putin’s only target.

This year will see elections in the Netherlands, France, Germany, and perhaps Italy. By not responding to US sanctions with a tit-for-tat, Putin undoubtedly hopes to sway opinion in Europe, convincing voters that he is not a threat. His ultimate goal of course is the removal of European and US sanctions on Russia, imposed for its actions in Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea.