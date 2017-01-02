The Netherlands led the way with a score of 57.3, the fastest growth its factories have achieved in more than five years, closely followed by Austria with a PMI of 56.3, then Germany at 55.6, a three-year high.

Greek manufacturing output is falling with a PMI of 49.3, but that is still its best score in four months.

“Eurozone manufacturers are entering 2017 on a strong footing, having ended 2016 with a surge in production,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “Policymakers will be doubly-pleased to see the manufacturing sector’s improved outlook being accompanied by rising price pressures

“To put the PMI data into perspective, the five-and-a-half-year high reached in December is broadly consistent with factory output growing at an impressive annual rate of approximately 4pc.”

Employment also increased at the fastest pace for more than five years as firms translate increased orders and rising output into hiring.