Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier suffered a bruised heel and will not play Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

RotoWire, via CBSSports.com, believed that Fournier suffered the injury during Thursday night’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Per Robbins, Fournier was also dealing with a bruised right shin leading up to Thursday night but managed to play 36 minutes and drop 21 points.

This is a difficult setback for Fournier, who missed significant time in 2014-15 with a hip injury. He also dealt with a wrist injury early in 2015-16 but managed to play 79 games.

He’s been enjoying a career year in 2016-17, averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds per game.

Fournier spent his first two seasons in the league with the Denver Nuggets but turned the corner as a regular contributor for the Magic over the past two years. He averaged 12 points per game behind 37.8 percent shooting from three-point range in 2014-15 and 15.4 points per game behind 40 percent shooting from downtown last season.

Fournier’s three-point prowess elevates his importance, giving Orlando an outside marksman to take advantage of openings when Elfrid Payton penetrates and draws in defenders.

While Fournier is out, the Magic will turn to Jodie Meeks with support from Mario Hezonja, who stretches the defense behind the arc and could see an increase in production with more playing time. The Magic also have various options to bolster their backcourt depth, including D.J. Augustin.

Orlando is looking to challenge for a postseason spot this year and can use Fournier’s consistent shooting if it hopes to make a charge.