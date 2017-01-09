Ministers will also unveil plans for £15million worth of investment in dealing with mental health outside the NHS, such as “crisis cafes” and community clinics.

The Government will also accelerate a £67million plan for “digital mental health services” so that people can get therapy online instead of waiting weeks for an appointment.

Mrs May will appoint Lord Dennis Stevenson, a long-time campaigner for greater understanding of mental illness, and Paul Farmer, the head of Mind, to work with business to given more support to people.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mrs May said: “”I was talking to somebody earlier today and they were making the point that in the workplace, if you break your arm and you go in with your arm in plaster or in a sling, people will come up and talk to you about it.

“If you have a mental health problem people are more likely to try to avoid you. “We must get over the stigma, we must ensure that we are providing the services for people with mental health.”