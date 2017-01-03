HONG KONG, Jan. 3 (UPI) — Donald Tsang, Hong Kong’s chief executive from 2005 until 2012, has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges related to a luxury apartment in China.

Tsang, 72, pleaded not guilty to three charges of bribery and misconduct. Prosecutors allege Tsang did not declare numerous conflicts of interest, including renting a three-story luxury apartment in Shenzhen from businessman Bill Wong Cho-bau, a shareholder of the Wave Media broadcast company.

Prosecutors allege Tsang approved the company’s license applications. The apartment was later redecorated for free, while Tsang later nominated the apartment’s interior designer, Barrie Ho Chow-lai, for an honor, prosecutors said.

Tsang is the highest-ranking official to ever face a criminal trial in Hong Kong history. The trial will be determined by a panel of nine jurors.

Tsang faces up to 21 years in prison, as each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years. He was initially popular when taking office, promising a “clean and efficient” tenure, but his popularity plummeted amid corruption allegations in his last years in office.