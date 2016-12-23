It emerged earlier this month that as many as 1,000 are being investigated over 302 killings which took place from 1969.

McCann, 24, was shot as he tried to flee a Belfast security checkpoint. The incident was investigated at the time and both soldiers were cleared, but the file has since been reopened by the Historical Enquiries Team, which was set up in 2005 by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The two soldiers are likely to appear in court next year, after the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland said it had decided to prosecute the men for murder.

When the decision was announced, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) spokesman said: “The decision was reached following an objective and impartial application of the test for prosecution that was conducted in accordance with the code for prosecutors and with the benefit of advice from senior counsel.”

Soldier A, who served 23 years in the Armed Forces, said he had received a letter at the time saying no action would be taken.

“Now I’ve been treated with contempt by the Northern Ireland prosecution system,” he said.