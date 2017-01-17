Since the bombing began in March 2015, the UK has licensed £3.3 billion worth of arms to its ally, including £2.2 billion worth of aircraft, helicopters and drones.

At the same time Priti Patel, the International development secretary, has committed the government to spending £100 million to help the estimated 19 million Yemenis in need of aid.

Speaking in his London office, Mr Mitchell said: “The Government need to have a serious think about the the future of our policy. Yemen is not starving, Yemen is being starved and Britain is part of a coalition that is blockading this country by both land and sea.”