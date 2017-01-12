Hydramach, based in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, was set up by Sean Butler, 61, a university teacher, and Richard Hobbs, 49, an engineer, in October 2014. The pair had equal 50 per cent stakes in the company.

Mr Hammond took his 15 per cent stake along with four other shareholders – diluting Mr Butler’s and Mr Hobbs’ stake – 12 months later in October 2015.

Mr Hammond has a well-publicised experience as an entrepreneur, buying and selling Ford cars from the Dagenham plant near his home and drove one himself as a student at Oxford University, and running a series of companies in the 1980s and 1990s.

His sole entry in the most recent House of Commons’ MPs’ register which makes reference to the fact that he is “a beneficiary of a trust which owns a controlling interest in Castlemead Ltd, a company engaged in construction, house building and property development”.

The Daily Telegraph has established that Mr Hammond took such a close interest in the company that he met with other shareholders at company events.

The company was £15,340 in debt according to the only set of accounts lodged at Companies House, for the year to October 31, 2015.

No one was available to speak to The Telegraph at the company’s offices on Thursday. A worker in a nearby office said the team were in Buxton, Derbyshire.

Since Mr Hammond became Chancellor – and before the stake was made public – he has spoken up for technology companies in general without declaring his interest.

In the Autumn statement, Mr Hammond unveiled plans to give £400million to small tech companies that are looking to “scale up”.