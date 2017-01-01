Speaking to the Telegraph from the Serengeti, Dr Sarah Durant, lead author of the ZSL research, fears there are countries where whole cheetah populations will be wiped out in 2017. “Some are hanging by a thread,” she says.

Today, the cheetah occupies just nine per cent of its historic range, confined predominantly to southern Africa. The few remaining in central Niger and Zimbabwe could go this year. And the once widespread Asiatic cheetah has been reduced to fewer than 50 individuals in one isolated pocket of Iran.

“I am worried the cheetah will go extinct,” Dr Durant says. “This is a wake up call.”

While the cheetah should survive the next 12 months, other species will not be so lucky. A major study released by the ZSL and WWF (World Wildlife Fund) in October revealed the number of wild animals living on Earth is set to fall two-thirds by 2020. Animal populations plummeted by 58 per cent between 1970 and 2012, with losses on track to reach 67 per cent over the next three years.

Destruction of wild habitats, hunting and pollution are all to blame. This year, the mass extinction is feared to march on apace. A ‘red list’ of endangered species compiled by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) features 82,954 animals and plants, with almost a third threatened with being wiped out completely.