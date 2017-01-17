Bob Dudley, chief executive of BP, said the company is basing its business decisions on the expectation that prices will remain higher over the rest of 2017.

“We’re planning this next year at $55 right now,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“A window that I look out for is between $55 to $60 a barrel – with some volatility around it – which is probably a good place for us to plan. Our gearing can flex a little bit, our financial framework and the balance sheet are strong now, but generally $55 is the target we’ve laid out for ourselves and I feel good about our ability to cover our dividend,” he added.

Exxon’s boost for US shale is the first major move made by the company’s new boss after stepping into the role left behind by Rex Tillerson, who will become the new US Secretary of State in the Trump administration.

President-elect Trump pledged an “America First Energy Plan” in his election campaign, promising to “unleash an energy revolution that will bring vast new wealth to our country” by accessing “$50 trillion in untapped shale, oil and natural gas reserves, plus hundreds of years in clean coal reserves”.