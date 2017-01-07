FA Cup holders Manchester United cruised into the next phase of the competition as they beat Reading 4-0 in the third round at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney became the Red Devils’ joint-highest goalscorer in history as he steered the ball home in the first half, equalling Sir Bobby Charlton’s longstanding record.

League One’s Millwall collected one of the giantkilling acts of the third round as they dumped Premier League Bournemouth out of the competition with a 3-0 victory.

The Cherries made a number of changes to their starting XI and were duly punished by the in-form Lions.

There were further shocks as Stoke City crashed out at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as the visitors prevailed 2-0, and West Bromwich Albion lost to visiting Derby County 2-1 at the Hawthorns.

Leicester City defeated hosts Everton at Goodison Park, as a brace from Ahmed Musa beat the Toffees in a 2-1 win.

Arsenal travel to Preston North End in Saturday’s evening match.

Here are Saturday’s third-round results:

FA Cup 2017: Saturday’s Third-Round Results Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City Barrow 0-2 Rochdale Manchester United 4-0 Reading Hull City 2-0 Swansea City Sunderland 0-0 Burnley Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn Rovers Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 MK Dons Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Derby County Everton 1-2 Leicester City Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge Watford 2-0 Burton Albion Preston North End TBD Arsenal Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Crystal Palace Norwich City 2-2 Southampton Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United BBC Sport

Saturday Recap



OLI SCARFF/Getty Images



Jose Mourinho looked on with satisfaction as his United team waltzed past Championship opposition to record a 4-0 win, booking their place in the fourth round.

United have hit a purple patch in their performance output, and the Royals were severely outclassed for most of the game.

Rooney broke the deadlock after just seven minutes, with the hosts’ forward line streaming upfield with menace.

The skipper grabbed his 249th United goal to equal Charlton’s 44-year old record, with the Theatre of Dreams rising to its feet to applaud the Merseyside-born attacker.

Presenter Jake Humphrey congratulated Rooney, as BT Sport shared the player’s moment:

Wayne Rooney. Goal 249 👏👏👏 https://t.co/pF2499BnUo — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) January 7, 2017

United appeared dangerous throughout the first half as they displayed the confidence of team who have found their purpose and mojo.

Anthony Martial doubled the lead after 15 minutes, and it was left to Marcus Rashford to grab a brace in the second half to finish off Jaap Stam’s side.

OptaJoe highlighted Rooney’s tremendous achievement as he wrote himself a line in United history:

249 – Wayne Rooney is now Manchester United’s joint-highest scorer of all-time along with Bobby Charlton (249). History. pic.twitter.com/9w5sbRG7vR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2017

Bournemouth paid the ultimate price as they rotated their options, and they were soundly thrashed 3-0 by a rampant Millwall.

Steve Morison opened the scoring for the hosts after missing a fine opportunity, and Shaun Cummings’ close-range finish gave the Lions a deserved second-half lead.

Shane Ferguson’s late strike compounded Eddie Howe’s misery after the Cherries boss made 11 changes to his team following their 3-3 Premier League draw against Arsenal on Tuesday.



IAN KINGTON/Getty Images



Derby are through at the expense of West Brom, as the Rams defeated the Baggies 2-1 away from home.

Matt Phillips’ curling effort had given WBA the lead in the first half, but efforts from Darren Bent and Tom Ince overturned the result in the second half.

Wolves upset Stoke on the their travels in the cup, claiming a hard-fought 2-0 win away from home.

Helder Costa’s piercing first-half shot and Matt Doherty’s ambitious free-kick gave Wolves the unlikely 2-0 victory against a labouring Potters outfit.