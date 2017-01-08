Chelsea eased their way through the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday as they saw off League One side Peterborough United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, but a much-changed Liverpool side failed to do the same at Anfield against Plymouth Argyle.

The Reds will require a replay after being held to a 0-0 draw, while Tottenham Hotspur edged out Aston Villa 2-0.

Meanwhile, Fulham advanced courtesy of a 2-1 win over Cardiff City and Middlesbrough beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.

Here is confirmation of the results:

FA Cup Third Round: Sunday’s Results Cardiff Citty 1-2 Fulham Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa BBC Sport

The final third-round fixture will take place on Monday when Cambridge United host Leeds United.

Sunday Recap

Chelsea broke the deadlock with Peterborough after 18 minutes when Pedro picked out the top corner after controlling a rebound from Nathaniel Chalobah’s shot from distance before Michy Batshuayi added a second two minutes before the break.

Willian fired home into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 in the 52nd minute and a quarter of an hour later John Terry was sent off for bringing down Lee Angol as he advanced on goal.

Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella gave his take on the incident:

Probably a fair decision, looked harsh at first, but don’t think Ivanovic would have got around. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 8, 2017

Nichols tapped in what would prove to be a consolation for the Posh three minutes later, with Pedro finishing off the scoring with a low effort from the edge of the area.

Aside from a handful of first-team regulars such as Lucas Leiva, Divock Origi and Emre Can, there were few familiar names in Liverpool’s starting lineup with manager Jurgen Klopp opting to put faith in the Reds’ young players.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s Joseph Musker praised the German for doing so:

Today Liverpool name their youngest ever line-up. Testament to the academy staff, and to Jürgen Klopp for trusting them. 🔴🇩🇪 — Joseph Musker (@Musker_LFC) January 8, 2017

According to BBC Sport’s Mandeep Sanghera, the Reds’ average age was just 21 years and 296 days.

It did not stop them registering 77 per cent possession, though, but for all their dominance of the ball, they were able to muster just four shots on target, with wayward finishing and some excellent defending from Plymouth ensuring the two sides could not be separated.

Bleacher Report UK’s Jack Lusby and the Liverpool Echo‘s James Pearce were divided on the youngsters’ performance:

Very difficult game for Liverpool there, but to be dominating in the way they are at their age is a great sign. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) January 8, 2017

FT: #LFC 0 Plymouth 0: Away end go wild. Plymouth deserve their replay. Much changed Reds team nowhere near good enough. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 8, 2017

A lacklustre Tottenham were stymied by an organised Aston Villa side in the first half, as Spurs writer Chris Miller noted:

Lack of tempo, no fluidity in midfield, Janssen giving us very little to build from and it’s falling on Winks to create/drive forward. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) January 8, 2017

The hosts eventually found the net through Ben Davies, when he glanced home Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s curling ball just minutes after the Frenchman had been brought on.

Heung-min Son doubled Spurs’ lead in the 80th minute when Moussa Sissoko, having exchanged passes with Kieran Trippier, drove into the area and picked him out in the middle of the box.

Grant Leadbitter’s free-kick gave Middlesbrough the lead after 58 minutes against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Moments later, Boro were reduced to 10 men when Daniel Ayala felled Fernando Forestieri.



Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images



The red card did not stop the Premier League side seeing out the win, however, with Alvaro Negredo deflecting Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith’s clearance in and Marten de Roon lashing home a third in injury time.

Cardiff took the lead against Fulham courtesy of an Anthony Pilkington free-kick in the eighth minute, which took a very fortunate deflection off Lucas Piazon on its way past Marcus Bettinelli.

The visitors were much the better side, though, and were level six minutes later when Ryan Fredericks found Stefan Johansen with a pull-back and the Norwegian rifled home an equaliser.

Fulham’s winner came after 33 minutes when 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon tapped in Tom Cairney’s rebound after he crashed a volley off the crossbar.

The draw for the fourth round will take place on Monday immediately prior to Cambridge’s clash with Leeds, with fixtures taking place over the weekend of January 28 and 29.