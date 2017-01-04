One of the most famous competitions in world football begins in earnest on Friday, as the FA Cup opens its doors to Premier League and Championship teams.

The third round witnesses the big guns of the top flight entering the tournament, as Manchester United attempt to defend the trophy they won in May under former manager Louis van Gaal.

United welcome back former defender Jaap Stam to Old Trafford on Saturday, as the Dutchman brings his Reading team to the north-west of England.

Pep Guardiola enters his first FA Cup tournament in charge of Manchester City, but he will have to overcome West Ham United on Friday to proceed to the next stage.

Here is how you can watch the televised matches, including streaming information, predictions and competition odds:

FA Cup 2017: Third-Round TV Schedule and Predictions Friday, Jan. 6 7.55 p.m./2.55 p.m. West Ham United v Manchester City BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports 2-3 Saturday, Jan. 7 12.30 p.m./7.30 p.m. Manchester United v Reading BT Sport, Fox Sports 2-1 Saturday, Jan. 7 5.30 p.m./12.30 p.m. Preston North End v Arsenal BT Sport, Fox Sports 1-2 Sunday, Jan. 8 11.30 a.m./6.30 a.m. Cardiff City v Fulham BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports 1-1 Sunday, Jan. 8 1.30 p.m./7.30 a.m. Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle BT Sport, Fox Sports 4-1 Sunday, Jan. 8 4.p.m/11 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports 3-0 Monday, Jan. 9 7.45 p.m./2.45 p.m. Cambridge United v Leeds United BT Sport, Fox Sports 1-2 thefa.com

To access the BT Sport app, click here. For Fox Soccer 2Go, click here.

FA Cup 2017: Latest Odds To Win The Competition Chelsea 11-2 Liverpool 13-2 Manchester City 13-2 Arsenal 8-1 Manchester United 8-1 Tottenham Hotspur 8-1 Southampton 25-1 Everton 28-1 Leicester City 40-1 Crystal Palace 45-1 West Ham United 50-1 Oddschecker.com



Clive Rose/Getty Images



Chelsea are the favourites to win this year’s FA Cup, according to Oddschecker, with their blistering form in the Premier League making them the most dangerous side in English football.

The Blues begin their campaign in the third round against Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the Posh unlikely to make a dent in Antonio Conte’s defence.

Manchester United begin their defence of the trophy against Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho‘s team displaying their best form for a number of seasons.



Jan Kruger/Getty Images



The standout fixture of the third round involves Manchester City, as Guardiola makes his debut in the competition at West Ham in east London.

The Sky Blues are vulnerable as the Spaniard struggles to adapt his tactics to the direct nature of the English game.

Liverpool will hope to avoid a giantkilling when Plymouth Argyle travel to Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been electric in front of goal for a number of weeks, but their defensive frailties could come back to haunt them against League Two opposition.



Shaun Botterill/Getty Images



Arsenal face a tricky away day as they travel north to play Preston North End on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger’s side have maintained their drive for a UEFA Champions League finish in the top four of the Premier League and will want to repeat their excellent cup form of recent years.

Tottenham Hotspur will believe they can travel deep into the competition this term, but first they must navigate their way past Aston Villa at White Hart Lane on Sunday.



Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images



The cup offers Mourinho his most realistic chance of silverware this year, as he attempts to rebuild United back into the powerhouse they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

A day out at Wembley Stadium was a fitting end to Van Gaal‘s period with the Red Devils, but the self-proclaimed Special One will want to use victory as a springboard to greater success.

However, no side is playing better than Chelsea at present. Conte’s team have the bit between the teeth as they brush aside all opponents, but the unpredictable nature of the third round makes it one of the most exciting dates in the English calendar.