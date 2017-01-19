The RT website said it had been using a legitimate stream from the Associated Press, and that it had been blocked after a misplaced or accidental complaint from Current Time TV, a Russian-language news programme partly run by Radio Free Europe, a broadcasting organisation funded by the US government. Current Time TV said it had not send a complaint.

Facebook will occasionally suspend accounts for copyright violation, although there are few examples of it happening to news organisations.

The RT Facebook page can still post text. One update on its page said: “We were blocked while livestreaming Obama’s final press-conference. Such things happen because (for example) some other news media livestreams carry the same shots and feed, and Facebook considers this a copyright violation”.

Although the incident may turn out to be a mistake, it could have repercussions, coming amid strained relationships between Russia and the outgoing US administration.

According to RIA, the country’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor has threatened to retaliate against US news organisations.