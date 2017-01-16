At the end of last year the German government threatened to introduce heavy penalties for companies such as Facebook that allow false news to spread. The head of Germany’s second-biggest political party suggested Facebook could face fines of up to €500,000 (£439,000) for each post containing misleading information or hate speech that wasn’t deleted within 24 hours.

Politicians in the country are worried that fake news could affect the outcome of Germany’s parliamentary elections this year.

Facebook is separately facing a lawsuit in Germany over the problem of fake news. Syrian refugee Anas Modamani last week sued the company for failing to protect him from falsely being accused of involvement in the Brussels attacks when he posted a selfie with Angela Merkel.

A committee of MPs said over the weekend that it would launch an inquiry into the “malicious” phenomenon in the coming months after fears that it is undermining democracy. The cross-party committee of MPs will call on executives from Facebook, Google and Twitter as part of the investigation.