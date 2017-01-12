“One day, I believe we’ll be able to send full rich thoughts to each other directly using technology. You’ll just be able to think of something and your friends will immediately be able to experience it too, if you’d like. This would be the ultimate communication technology,” he said in 2015.

Last year he said that the world would move beyond the current vogue, virtual reality, towards even more immersive ways to communicate.

“What I think we’re going to get to… past VR, is a world where more than just being able to capture what’s going on in a scene, I think you’re going to be able to capture a thought, what you’re thinking or feeling, in its kind of ideal and perfect form in your head and be able to share that with the world,” Zuckerberg said.