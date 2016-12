“Confirming previous research, this study found that ‘lurking’ on Facebook may cause negative emotions,” commented Brenda K. Wiederhold, from the California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute.

“However, on the bright side, as previous studies have shown, actively connecting with close friends, whether in real life or on Facebook, may actually increase one’s sense of well-being.”

The study was discussed in the peer-reviewed journal Cyberpsychology, Behaviour, and Social Networking.