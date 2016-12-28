Facebook’s Safety Check feature helped spread false reports of a major explosion in Bangkok’s city centre on Boxing Day, alarming residents of the city.

The feature, which allows Facebook users to mark themselves as safe to friends and family members after an event such as an attack or natural disaster, was activated due to a minor incident involving a protester throwing firecrackers at a government building.

However, the news reports accompanying Facebook’s Safety Check notice carried headlines claiming an explosion had “rocked central Bangkok”, which were copied from stories about a deadly attack last year and made the matter appear far more serious.

When a person marks themselves as safe, this notice appears in Facebook users’ News Feeds and notifications, along with news stories about the specific incident in order to provide more information.

In this case, the stories, which are generated by an algorithm, featured a link to the website Bangkok Informer with the headline: “Thailand: Explosion rocks central Bangkok” along with the BBC’s Breaking News image.