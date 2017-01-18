Mr Sammi questioned whether Facebook knew what it was doing when it made the acquisition. Mr Zuckerberg said the Oculus deal was done over a weekend in 2014, which Mr Sammi said did not show sufficient due diligence. Mr Zuckerberg said, though, in later testimony that Facebook researched Oculus for months.

At the time, Mr Zuckerberg testified, he was not aware of any theft claims against Oculus.

“It’s pretty common when you announce a big deal that people just come out of the woodwork and claim they own some part of the deal,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

On the stand, he also gave details about Facebook’s $22 billion purchase of messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. While the deal was in progress, another company he did not identify made a last-minute bid that was higher, Mr Zuckerberg said, but WhatsApp declined because of its good relationship with Facebook.