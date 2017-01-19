Pearson chief executive John Fallon is under mounting pressure as investors in the education giant backed its board to oust him if necessary in the wake of a profit warning that sent the shares plunging to their lowest level in 14 years.

The company was the biggest casualty on a day of three high-profile profit warnings as Mitie, the FTSE 100 outsourcer cut its forecasts for the third time. Premier Foods, the Mr Kipling manufacturer, also reduced its full-year profit expectations by 10pc.

Pearson’s crucial US business suffered a disastrous end to 2016, with sales down 30pc on a year earlier, as fewer students enrolled in college and those that did bought fewer textbooks.

Management had predicted student numbers would stabilise and failed to forsee a sharp increase in textbook rentals via Amazon. The double blow triggered a spike in returns of unsold inventory by campus booksellers.

It meant the decline in sales in the US business accelerated from 3pc in the first nine months of 2016 to 18pc for the full year. Some £180m was wiped off the underlying profits of Pearson’s biggest division. The company only hit its overall target for the year by cutting staff incentives and with help from the weakness of sterling.

Mr Fallon, who has been with Pearson for two decades and chief executive since 2014, admitted he had got “some big calls wrong last year” as he said he was accountable for the failure. The profit warning is Pearson’s fifth since he took charge. He said he had the backing of chairman Sidney Taurel, however.

“The board have asked me and the management team to get on and that is what we are going to get on and do,” said Mr Fallon.

Investors rushed to sell off the shares, which ended the day down 29pc at 573p, their lowest level since 2003. Its stock market valuation of £4.7bn is little over a third what it was as recently as March 2015.

As well as cutting profit forecasts for this year by up to £60m, Pearson completely abandoned its target for 2018 and said it would slash its dividend, ending a decades-long run of growth.

Mr Fallon and Mr Taurel now face a series of crunch meetings with major shareholders over the next few days.

One told The Daily Telegraph: “Management are definitely under pressure now. The chairman is fairly new and well-regarded and is likely to be looking at all options. We will wait to meet management before calling for Fallon to go.

“The board will need to consider whether changing management means more disruption to the business but if they decide he should go then we would support that.”

Pearson had been left exposed, the fund manager said, by focusing entirely on education. In recent years it has sold off media assets including the Financial Times in the belief that it would become the leading global provider of digital course materials.

Another top 20 shareholder echoed the position, saying that management had severely damaged trust in their judgment.

Alongside the dividend cut, Pearson said it would seek to bolster its balance sheet by selling its 47pc stake in Penguin Random House, which is worth about £1.2bn. It has an option this year to exit the joint venture with the German media giant Bertelsmann, which said it was open to increasing its stake.

Failing that, the book publisher will be recapitalised and borrow 3.5 times its earnings, returning the cash to its two shareholders.

Pearson said it would repair its finances and invest more in its attempt to accelerate the shift from traditional textbooks to digital course materials.

Digital products and services make up around half its sales. Mr Fallon said he wanted the more reliable and stable revenues to account for three quarters of the business by the end of the decade.

The company is also looking for more cost cuts, he added, and will seek to slow the loss of textbook sales to the rental market by cutting its e-book prices by up to 50pc.

Mr Fallon said: “Our biggest business faces a very challenging couple of years.”

Barclays said it was “a very disappointing update, even considering that expectations on Pearson have been low for some time” and accused management of a “major capitulation”.

Analyst Nick Dempsey told clients: “This is a major capitulation in terms of management’s plans for the business, after a third quarter trading update when they were sticking to their story on how the shape of textbook returns would mean that 2017 would be better.”

Liberum said: “Management’s credibility is likely to be severely impacted.”