Fans want a statue of George Michael erected outside his old house. Picture: Getty

A PETITION by George Michael fans urging Westminster to erect a statue of the late singer outside his north London home has almost reached its target of 1500 signatures.

The campaign comes as it was revealed that the Last Christmas singer anonymously donated vast amounts to local events in the Highgate area over the last decade, including buying the community Christmas tree.

The pile of flowers, messages and candles left in tribute outside British singer George Michael's home. Picture: AFP

The pile of flowers, messages and candles left in tribute outside British singer George Michael’s home. Picture: AFPSource:AFP

It generated more than 1400 signatures less than a week after it was launched by John Vasiliou on change.org, days after the singer’s death aged 53.

Mr Vasiliou, who is pushing for the statue “in honour of the music and songs he wrote for all his fans,” plans to deliver the completed petition to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Previous articleJanet Jackson announces birth of first child – a baby boy – at age of 50
Next articleBrisbane International 2017: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY