The allegation against Fiat comes the day after VW agreed to plead guilty to criminal and civil penalties in the US over its use of defeat devices and pay $4.3bn to settle the charges.

The German car maker was also put on probation for three years, had to agree to independent monitoring of its actions, and pledged to co-operate with criminal investigations into six of its highly placed US staff.

In September 2015 CARB and the EPA discovered the German car maker had fitted defeat devices to its diesel-powered cars in the US.

These recognised when a car was being tested for its pollution levels and switched on full emissions controls, which were not in use under normal driving conditions. As a result the cars pumped out up to 40 times the allowed amount of pollution.

The penalty announced on Wednesday comes on top of a near-$15bn settlement to compensate 590,000 owners of VW cars in the US and to mitigate the environmental damage done by the affected engines.

VW later admitted 11m cars worldwide were affected by the scandal, and the company has so far taken almost €18bn of provisions to cover the cost of its deceit.

As well as penalties in the US, the company also faces a slew of international criminal and civil and for damages and compensation, with actions filed by governments, regulators, investors and customers.

Fiat said it was “disappointed” the EPA had issued the violation notice on its cars and said it “intends to work with the incoming administration to present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitably and to assure the EPA and Fiat US customers that the company’s diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements”.