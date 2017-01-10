A motion has been passed to expand the FIFA World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

FIFA relayed the news after a vote found members were unanimously in favour of the plans, which are scheduled to take effect from 2026:

The FIFA Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026:

16 groups of 3 teams. Details to follow after the meeting. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 10, 2017

Those voting had five options to consider on the ballot. Rob Harris of the Associated Press relayed them here:

FIFA’s 5 options for WorldCup: from sticking w/32 teams to 48 starting w/16 groups of 3. FIFA explainer for members pic.twitter.com/y7PdQquPyZ — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 9, 2017

The new vote will see 48 teams in the World Cup in nine years’ time, with 16 groups of three to make up the initial stage of the main draw.

It means the number of matches played in the competition will increase from 64 to 80, but the eventual winners will still play only seven matches.

Ben Rumsby of the Daily Telegraph outlined more potential radical changes that could be implemented as a result of the three-team groups, where sides would be more likely to finish deadlocked on points.

“FIFA’s preferred solution to this renewed threat is a radical proposal for drawn group fixtures to be followed by a penalty shootout in order to ensure a positive result in every match—which would minimise the possibility of a result being contrived,” he said.

Reaction to the announcement was mixed.

Per The Times‘ Martyn Ziegler, World Cup revenues are expected to increase by about $1 billion (about £813 million) after the team increase, which is the key factor behind the successful vote as far as Sky Sports News HQ’s Kaveh Solhekol was concerned:

Why is FIFA expanding the World Cup to 48 teams in 16 groups of 3?

I can think of about a billion rea$on$ — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 9, 2017

Meanwhile, AFP’s Tom Williams’ pithy reaction suggested he sees little value in the move:

RIP The World Cup — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) January 10, 2017

Harris, though, suggested the response will be much more positive from smaller footballing nations that will now have a genuine chance of making the final tournament:

Anglocentric opposition to 48-team World Cup (on my timeline) sure other 3 home nations, who rarely qualify, are embracing it far more — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 10, 2017

Prior to the vote, Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn suggested he was against the plans. “I can’t influence FIFA—we’re one voice out of 211,” he told BBC Radio 5 live (h/t BBC Sport). “Our preference would be to keep the tournament smaller, because there’s a quality factor here. But we’ll try to influence the shape of it.”

However, as noted by BBC Sport’s Richard Conway, Argentina’s legendary World Cup-winning captain Diego Maradona expressed his support for the restructuring:

Diego Maradona tells @BBCSport a World Cup of 48 countries is “a fantastic idea” and he’s “delighted” by Fifa’s initiative. pic.twitter.com/SkLjQJNJvT — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) January 9, 2017

New FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been the driving force behind the expansion and said ahead of Tuesday’s result that a bolstered tournament would help “the development of football all over the world,” per BBC Sport.



Infantino also suggested that financial motives wouldn’t be a crucial factor in any result. According to the Associated Press (via ESPN FC), in-house research from world football’s governing body found that a 48-team World Cup would boost revenue by an estimated 20 per cent compared to the upcoming tournament in Russia in 2018.

Gary Lineker, the winner of the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup, made no secret of his scepticism about the extension:

So it’s about money. Who would have thought that FIFA would ever make cash the priority? https://t.co/KzeMgPRxPq — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 9, 2017

While the expanded tournament will be more inclusive, will give more teams a chance to test themselves at the highest level and give supporters some different stars to view, the big concern over the new format is that quality will suffer. After all, the World Cup has long been considered the absolute peak of the sport.

Aside from the competition itself, it’ll be fascinating to see how this revamp influences qualifying and, with the battle to secure a spot in the tournament inevitably less fierce, if interest in the international game will dwindle between the major summer spectacles.