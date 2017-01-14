“Man overboard!” The cry rang out across the deck. This is what we had trained for, the most terrifying of emergencies – and it was happening now. Dan was in the water and the wind was carrying our catamaran away at speed, leaving him just a speck bobbing in the waves. That day it was my turn to be captain on board; alarmingly, it was all down to me.

“Note our GPS position,” I yelled to my husband, Nigel. “Alert the coastguard on the VHF,” I instructed my 14-year-old daughter Mia. “Don’t take your eyes off Dan,” I told my 18-year-old son Sam.

“Ready about!” I shouted, preparing to tack into the wind to bring us around. The boom of the main sail slammed across as we edged closer to Dan, approaching on the windward side. Pulse racing, I stayed at the helm as Sam leant over the leeward side, ready to snatch Dan from the water as we passed.

It didn’t quite go according to plan. I ran him over.

As Dan disappeared under the stern, I reflected that it was just as well that he was only a Dan buoy used for training. If he’d been an actual person, he would have been sleeping with the fishes by now.



Fiona Bruce takes control, with skipper Iain by her side



What was particularly ignominious was that, as we rehearsed the drill over and over, the children were far better than Nigel and me. Still, if the worst came to the worst, at least we’d be OK – the kids would just have to fend for themselves in the water. It would be character building.

This, by the way, was day one of our sailing course on which we had a week to master the basics of sailing a catamaran to pass our International Certificate of Competence. This would allow us the glorious freedom of being qualified to sail anywhere within five miles of the coast in daylight hours.

We had come to a marina outside Split in Croatia to meet our captain, Iain, an easy-going 23-year-old who would live on-board with us while he showed us the ropes – literally.



The city of Split, on the coast of Croatia



Credit:

alamy





“How many people fail the course?” I asked idly as I browsed the huge navigational charts showing the coastline and an archipelago of islands I was looking forward to exploring.

“About half,” he replied.

What? I was expecting a holiday with a few gentle sailing lessons thrown in and a nice framed certificate at the end of it. It never occurred to me that I might not pass. The potential embarrassment of heading home an abject failure made me feel quite seasick.

From that moment, we took it seriously. And it was rather like being at school, though with sunshine, a cooling breeze and a clear, lapis-blue sea as our playground. Each day started with the business of getting out of the marina – not half as hard as getting in, but it required teamwork, much tying and untying of ropes, hauling up the lazy line, pulling in the fenders and a steady hand on the catamaran’s two engines.



“It was rather like being at school, though with sunshine, a cooling breeze and a clear, lapis-blue sea as our playground”



Credit:

alamy





We then took turns to plot a course on our marine chart using a Breton planner (no electronic GPS for us, we went old-school), note some way points en route by which we could tell if we were on course and, most importantly, choose our first stop for lunch and a swim.

We drew lots to decide who would be captain for the day, which gave the winner a good excuse to order everyone else about without actually doing too much. Once out of the harbour walls, we would hoist the sails, cut the engine and the sea was ours to command.

No, of course it wasn’t. For the first few days I hadn’t a clue what I was doing. Take the navigation, for example. This was my personal nightmare and I had to crack it to pass. On day two I was nominated passage planner. Oh God! I pored over the fantastically complicated charts, worked out the angle of trajectory we needed to travel, painstakingly drew a line with my pencil and ruler and showed it to Iain for his approval.

He pointed out that we’d sail directly into an island instead of sailing past it. I tried and got it wrong again. I’d forgotten to factor in something baffling called magnetic north instead of true north. Then there was a fiddly little calculation called a three-point fix used to check your exact position. It all reminded me of sitting at the back of the maths class at school and dreading that I might be asked to come up with an actual answer.

As I sat at the table in the cockpit (where normally I would expect to be relaxing with a G&T) I sweated over those wretched charts for hours until I could finally plot a decent course.

Once I’d got over my fear of capsizing, hitting a rock or sailing us to the wrong place, it became a great family endeavour

Then there were the ropes. They came in a variety of colours; each had a specific function but I kept getting muddled up on which was which. Pretty crucial, since some put up the sails and others pulled them down.

Occasionally, I sneaked an hour or so to laze on the deck when no one was looking. Iain developed a habit of creeping up on me with crib cards to test me.



“The sense of freedom was tremendous; gentle winds swayed us from island to island under a clear sky and a warm sun”



Credit:

alamy





There were cards to test the maritime rights of way, the meaning of all the different buoys, how to tie dozens of knots, the formation of night lights to identify different types of vessel; it seemed endless. And I knew I had to learn them all off by heart if I was to pass. Since when was a family holiday supposed to be so hard?

But did I mention it was also somehow terrific fun? Once I’d got over my fear of capsizing, hitting a rock or sailing us to the wrong place, it became a great family endeavour in which we all helped each other and laughed at our mistakes (of which there were many).

And with calm and patient Iain on board, nothing could go too far wrong. The sense of freedom was tremendous; gentle winds swayed us from island to island under a clear sky and a warm sun. If we got too hot, we just dived overboard for a swim. We sailed to tiny islands for lunch, some of which had a little restaurant set up on the beach offering fresh barbecued fish for the passing boats.

The coastline was mountainous and rocky, with dense pine forests in which the crickets sang so loudly you could hear them from the sea. Each night we moored up in a marina.

This was the last and biggest challenge of the day. Imagine reversing a 44ft boat into a space with no more than a foot either side with the wind pushing you sideways. And there’s no parking sensor. And everyone enjoying a sundowner at the bars on the quayside is watching, smug in the knowledge that they have already moored up, waiting for you to crash into the pontoon or, worse, the superyacht next to you.



“Occasionally, I sneaked an hour or so to laze on the deck when no one was looking…”



It’s the best entertainment of the evening. On day four, it took us about an hour to wedge our boat into a tiny space in the tiny marina at Skradin, a beautiful old town built around a steep, craggy escarpment with narrow lanes that wind in and around it. We enjoyed a drink at the yachtsman’s bar, the first time I have ever felt qualified to sit in such a place.

We bought some figs for the next day’s breakfast from a young girl who simply used a ladder to pick them from the tree behind her. Dinner was in a garden strewn with fairy lights overlooking the harbour. As we discussed our day, we felt a real sense of achievement and joint purpose.



“Imagine reversing a 44ft boat into a space with no more than a foot either side with the wind pushing you sideways. And there’s no parking sensor.”



Credit:

alamy





The last day’s sailing dawned and suddenly Iain’s relaxed approach turned serious. He announced that he would give us no guidance at all and it was up to us to plot a course and sail back to where we started at the beginning of the week.

As we floundered at sea, sails flapping when we lost the wind, making no headway and getting confused as to which direction we were going, it was as if what we’d learnt in the past few days had drifted out of our heads and away like flotsam.

“Come on!” Iain shouted, at last losing his patience. “You know how to do this: what are you playing at?” Suddenly, the dreaded possibility of failing seemed very real.

But somehow, we pulled ourselves together. What we’d learnt over the past week mysteriously fell into place. We worked as a team; we called out strange maritime commands such as “heave to”; we tacked, gibed, put the sails up and took them down, several times – and we made it back.

Safely moored, we sat down with Iain, who talked about how the week had gone, telling us where we did well, where we needed to improve and, finally, told us we had passed. Phew!

And in case you get to the end of reading this and think, “No, it’s not for me; that all sounds too much like hard work for a holiday,” let me tell you that our time at sea was one of the best family holidays we’ve ever had – and we’ve already booked the next sailing trip. We are hooked.

The essentials

Fiona Bruce travelled with Sunsail (020 3468 9205; sunsail.co.uk), which offers a one-week flotilla holiday, departing on June 3 and sailing from Agana along the Croatian coast, from £697 per person based on four people sharing a boat.

Accommodation is aboard a Sunsail 33i monohull yacht with two cabins. The price includes yacht damage waiver insurance and return flights from London.

The company’s Flotilla Hero package is aimed at those who want to acquire an International Certificate of Competence. It includes tuition from an on-board skipper and an ICC exam at the end of the week, for up to two people. Also included is the Essential Navigation and Seamanship (ENAS) online theory course.

Other passengers can, if they wish, complete a course to earn a Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Start Yachting or Competent Crew certificate.

The Flotilla Hero package, with a skipper from Agana, costs an additional £1,015 per yacht if the skipper is on board for the week.