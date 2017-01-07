Battersea has attempted to contact Tugz’ owner, but no progress has been made.

Battersea’s Intake Manager, Steven Craddock, said: “It’s always sad to see lovely dogs like Tugz and Roger brought to us through no fault of their own, confused and forlorn, but Battersea is the best place for them while we try to locate their owners.

“If we have no luck, we will work on finding them new homes of their own.

“However, this does go to show the importance of microchipping your pets and keeping their registered details up to date. Without this, Battersea has no way of tracing stray animals’ owners and must wait to see if they’re claimed.

“In April last year, it became law to microchip dogs so I’d suggest all dog owners make a New Year’s Resolution to take this simple step that can save both them and their pet pain and distress and help us reunite them with their four-legged friends as quickly as possible.”