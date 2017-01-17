Biopics often demand an incredible physical transformation, and Margot Robbie proves up to the challenge in a first look at the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.”

Today featured photos from the set of Robbie dressed as the former Olympic figure skater, complete with frizzy hair and ’80s clothing. The biopic, directed by Craig Gillespie, follows Harding in the days before the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championship, where Nancy Kerrigan was struck in the leg by a male attacker. The vicious attack was engineered by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan), and bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt. Harding was found complicit in the attack and was banned for life from figure skating and stripped of the 1994 championship.

In the video, Robbie appears to be wearing padding to look like the heavier Harding, and has been training at the ice rink for skating scenes. The movie does not yet have a release date.

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.