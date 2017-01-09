Nokia was fairly unique in not adopting Android in the smartphone’s earlier years. It first used Symbian, its own smartphone operating system, before signing a deal with Microsoft in 2011 to run its Window Phone software.

The strategy proved a disaster, however. Nokia’s share of the smartphone market steadily fell and in 2013 it agreed to sell its mobile phone division to Microsoft for €5.4bn (£4.7bn).

The American company later cut thousands of jobs and Finnish politicians accused it of broken promises. Nokia is not making any investment in HMD, and is concentrating on its own telecoms business, but will get royalties from handsets that are sold.

A more basic phone, the Nokia 150, was unveiled last month.