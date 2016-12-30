Image copyright

At least five workers have died and nearly two dozen are feared trapped in a coal mine which has collapsed in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand.

The incident happened late in the evening on Thursday at a government-owned mine in Godda district.

Efforts are continuing to reach the miners, who are believed to be still trapped, officials told BBC Hindi.

Jharkhand has some of India’s biggest coal mines, but safety standards are not always strictly followed.

“Five dead bodies have been recovered so far and 23 are missing,” state police spokesman RK Mullick told Reuters news agency.

Reports say the death toll is likely to rise.

India’s National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has arrived at the scene and is assisting local authorities in the rescue operations.

SK Singh, the general manager of the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines, told the Associated Press that heavy smog prevented rescue workers from entering the mine until early Friday morning.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said he was monitoring the rescue operation. He said an investigation into the mine collapse would be ordered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the incident.