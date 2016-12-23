“We believe [the plot] was going to involve an explosive event,” said commissioner Graham Ashton, chief of police in the state of Victoria.

“There has also been evidence that we will lead around the possibility of an intention to use other weapons. That could include knives and/or a firearm.”

Authorities have foiled twelve alleged terrorist plots in Australia since September 2014. But four have taken place, including the murder of a Sydney police employee last year.

Daniel Andrews, Victoria’s premier, said there would be a bolstered security presence at large gathering across the state during Christmas.

“This is not an act of faith,” he said.

“What was being planned, what will be led in evidence, what the police will allege, was not an act of faith, not an act of religious observance. It was, instead, in its planning, an act of evil, a criminal act.”

The arrested men are due to face court later on Friday.

Counter-terror police have made a large number of arrests since late 2014, with the youth and depth of radicalisation of many of those detained a growing concern.