2. Trump gives America a lick of paint. Its roads are crumbling; trains crawl; airports look unsafe. Trump has promised to update infrastructure and create those blue-collar jobs that voters miss. Alas, this is the part of the Trump manifesto that is least likely to see the light of day. The sum he’s earmarked for rebuilding has already fallen from $1 trillion to $550 billion, and most of that is actually tax credits to bribe private investors. But financial returns are limited, so don’t expect enthusiasm from business.

3. Abortion gets rarer. The numbers of terminations have actually been falling under Barack Obama, thankfully, but the Democrats have resisted attempts to remove public funding – putting pro-life taxpayers in a horrible position. Trump and the Republican Congress should cut the money supply. Paul Ryan, the Speaker, has said he wants to strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood, which is a good sign. The news comes just after a House panel detailed what it claimed to be further evidence that this vile organisation profits from the sale of body parts.