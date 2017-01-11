ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11 (UPI) — The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said five of its diplomats were killed in a deadly attack in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar.

The UAE said it would observe three days of mourning for the diplomats who were on a humanitarian mission to Afghanistan. At least nine people died, including the UAE diplomats, in Kandahar on Tuesday after a bomb struck a guesthouse belonging to the provincial governor. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“There is no human, moral or religious justification for the bombing and killing of people trying to help,” UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum wrote on Twitter. “Humanity does not know terrorists.”

The Kandahar bombing occurred the same day the Taliban carried out a twin bombing in Kabul. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health raised the death toll from the Kabul attack to 37.