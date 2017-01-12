“We’ll have basically three balls. Two in the [Washington] Convention Center, one called the Commander in Chief ball, which is a traditional military ball. And then we’ll have a series of private dinners.”

Boris Epshteyn, inaugural committee spokesman, described the day as a “workman-like inaugural”. “This is not a coronation … This president wants to get to work.”

Unprecedented security

Mr Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 drew a record 1.8 million visitors. But while that comprised supporters celebrating the occasion, the acrimonious nature of the most recent election could lead to an estimated 750,000 demonstrators showing up in the city.

“Security is my greatest concern,” Republican Senator Roy Blunt, chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, has said. “No question that on inaugural day, this would be the most appealing target in the world.”

More than three-dozen law enforcement agencies are working together on security and safety plans, Fox News reported, including the Capitol Police, FBI, Secret Service and National Guard.