Now, the mother has settled firmly over the second egg, waiting for it to hatch.

The two eagles have taken turns incubating their young; it’s not just a job for the mother.

Many have been glued to the video live stream, provided by Florida real estate company Dick Pritchett Real Estate, which has been filming the baby birds hatch.

Unusually, the nest is not in a wildlife refuge but in a residential area in Fort Myers.

The hatchling appears healthy, and has been seen chirruping and eating after emerging from the shell.