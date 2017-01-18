“We are in an experimentation phase, we take this development very seriously.”

Autonomous driving is expected to revolutionise the car industry over the next decade and Mr Enders believes the technology could have a similar impact on airborne transport.

Airbus is already the world’s largest producer of commercial helicopters, putting it in prime position get into the potential new aviation segment.

“If we ignore these developments, we will be pushed out of important segments of the business,” he said.

Airbus’s has said its concept for a CityAirbus vehicle, which passengers would walk to the nearest helipad to board, could become reality without too many regulatory changes.