He said: “The number of major purchases in the United States in particular is clearly creating problems. It feels to me as though there would be pressure to push procurement back a bit.”

He said the Government’s projections of a growing defence budget were also based on “optimistic” inflation forecasts of how much costs would rise.

Julian Lewis, chairman of the defence select committee which earlier this year (2016) questioned the MoD’s accounting, said two per cent was not enough to deal with threats such as a resurgent Russia.

He said Britain had spent more than four per cent on defence until the end of the 1980s.

He said: “Even if there were no question marks over the way things have been included in the budget, even if it was absolutely kosher, it’s still the lowest in terms of GDP that it has ever been.

“In opposition we used to excoriate labour for spending only 2.5 per cent.”

However, an MoD spokesman said: “We spend more on defence than any other country in Europe, exceed Nato’s two per cent target and have a budget set to hit £40 billion a year by the end of the Parliament as we invest £178 billion in equipment over the next decade.”