Several members of the Forces died in 2016 while training, or on exercise.

L/Cpl Joe Spencer, 24, of 3rd Bn The Rifles, was shot dead at RAF Tain, near Inverness, in November. Pte Conor McPherson, of 3rd Bn The Royal Regiment of Scotland, was shot dead on a night-time training exercise at Otterburn, Northumberland, in August.

Around 4,500 British servicemen and women are currently taking part in 25 operations in almost 30 countries.

The biggest is Britain’s war on Islamic State, codenamed Operation Shader. RAF air crew fly daily air strike and reconnaissance missions over territory held by Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (Isil), but commanders say politicians have insisted on keeping Army training teams teaching Kurdish and Iraqi forces well away from the dangers of the front line.