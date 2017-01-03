The saga is the latest in a line of trade deals being played out in the public arena since Mr Trump was elected president of the United States in November.

In recent weeks Mr Trump has also called for the scrapping of multi-billion dollar plans for Boeing to build a new Air Force One, calling the costs “ridiculous and totally out of control”, and threatened to cancel the F-35 jetfighter program with Lockheed Martin.

He also slammed agricultural machinery manufacturer Rexnord for moving its Indiana jobs to Mexico, with the loss of 300 jobs. “This is happening all over our country,” Mr Trump said on Twitter on December 2.

Other companies in Mr Trump’s crosshairs include Amazon, which he accused of not paying “fair taxes”, T Mobile, whose service was “terrible”, he said, and department store Macy, whose stock is in “total free fall”.

Mr Trump named steel industry lawyer Robert Lighthizer as his US trade representative on Tuesday. Mr Lighthizer, an experienced trade official, served as the deputy US trade representative under Ronald Reagan where he played a part in developing US trade policy.

He is a hard critic of China’s trade practices, suggesting that the country has failed to live up to commitments made in 2001 when it joined the World Trade Organization and that more aggressive tactics are needed to “force change in the system”, even if it means deviating from WTO rules.

Mr Lighthizer will be responsible for better deals aimed at reducing US trade deficits.