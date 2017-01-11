Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images Ben Woodburn fired in his first Liverpool goal against Leeds United.

If Jurgen Klopp intended to ease Ben Woodburn into the first-team picture, that plan went out the window when the forward found the net against Leeds United last November.

Just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the EFL Cup tie, Woodburn applied a first-time finish from Georginio Wijnaldum’s square pass to double his side’s lead.

He also made history, becoming the youngest scorer for the club at 17 years and 45 days (beating Michael Owen’s record by 100 days no less).

“I want to congratulate him [Woodburn]. He is a very good player and has a very good future,” Sadio Mane told Sky Sports after the win. “I hope he will keep going and working hard and I think he will be a great player.”

Making an immediate impact isn’t a guarantee of long and successful career, though.

Woodburn’s goal dropped Jordan Rossiter down to third on the list of youngest scorers, per LiverpoolFC.com.

While admittedly a midfielder and not a forward, the early hope around Rossiter quickly fizzled out due to injuries. He left Liverpool less than two years after scoring against Middlesbrough in September 2014.

A Wales under-19 international, Woodburn played for 75 minutes against Plymouth. According to WhoScored.com, he had two shots but failed to score, ruining his strike rate.

Long-term forecast

A very bright start looks set to continue, although there could be some cloudy patches along the way.

Considering Woodburn won’t even turn 18 until October, there is no need to rush him. He can continue to develop at the youth level with the occasional opportunity with the first team.

“The biggest thing with Ben is that he’s very low-maintenance and high-output,” Liverpool’s former youth coach Michael Beale told Andy Hunter of the Guardian.

As a hardworking attacker with a good attitude, Woodburn should suit Klopp down to the ground.

All statistics used in the slideshow are from TransferMarkt unless otherwise stated.