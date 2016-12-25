However, hundreds of millions of pounds goes to countries like India and Mexico and critics argue this money would be better spent in the UK.

In her letter to all Dfid suppliers, Ms Patel said: “As a Dfid supplier you must be aware that we must deliver the best possible outcomes that help the poorest in the world and deliver value for money (for) UK taxpayers.

“We need to provide them with assurance that public money is being spent effectively, and that our aid delivery partners apply the highest standards in transparency and ethical behaviour. This has been brought into sharp relief by recent allegations in the media.”

She added: “In the coming months we will be increasing our scrutiny of supplier spending, with a particular focus on: Full transparency of how Dfid funds are spent, including ensuring fair, reasonable rewards and profits. Open book breakdown of salaries, expenses, profit margins, facilities, materials and rates within tenders.”