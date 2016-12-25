“Rogue One” rebel Saw Gererra is taking his fight to animation.

Forest Whitaker will voice his resistance fighter character in Disney XD’s animated “Star Wars Rebels,” which is set prior to the events of “Rogue One.” Whitaker makes his debut in the Jan. 7 episode “Ghosts of Geonosis, Parts One and Two.”

Saw has appeared in animated form before, in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” where the brash, no-holds-barred guerrilla fighter trained with Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

“It’s an incredible honor to have Forest Whitaker play Saw in Rebels,” said executive producer Dave Filoni in a statement. “Forest did a great job at capturing Saw in a way that is a bit mad, a bit crazed, a bit afraid, but also a bit sympathetic. He sees something coming, but no one will take action before it’s too late.”

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.