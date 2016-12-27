Larry, Palmerston, Nelson and The Munich Mouser are not the only cats to have patrolled Westminster, according to the research.

Jumbo, the “War Cabinet Mouse Exterminator”, operated out of the Cabinet Office between 1936 and 1942.

Officials saddened by his passing promised his life would be “recorded in the CAT-alogue of events during the war”.

Peta, a pedigree black Manx cat gifted by the Isle of Man government, was the Home Office’s “mouser” between 1964 and 1970.

She was said to have been paid annual “salary” – most likely for treats – of £13 and “received fan mail from all over the world”.