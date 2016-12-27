A gun-toting Lopez started hurling the money into the Our Lady of Fatima convent when the elderly nuns inside were slow to answer the door in the early morning hours of June 14, according to a neighbor who witnessed what happened and called 911.

A surveillance video shows the nuns finally welcoming Lopez and accepting the cash while paying little attention to the automatic rifle he had placed by the convent door.

Lopez and his direct boss, former Planning Minister Julio De Vido, were indicted along with Fernandez on Tuesday.

The alleged skimming of road projects took place in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, where Fernandez lives.

The ruling said the offenses took place until Dec. 9, 2015, Fernandez’s last day as president after eight years in office. No arrest warrant has been issued for Fernandez, and Lopez is already in jail on money laundering charges.